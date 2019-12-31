The Yemeni army on Sunday announced the expansion of its databank of targets, to include vital and sensitive centers all over the aggression countries.

The decision was made publix at a press conference held in the capital Sana’a by the army’s spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, during which he revealed the developments of the combat situation on the fronts in 2019.

“The bank of targets for our forces is divided into three levels according to importance,” Sare’e said, indicating that within the first level there are nine very important goals, including six in Saudi Arabia and three in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Continual targeting of our people and our country will mean the continuation of our forces’ legitimate and appropriate response, with painful strikes on what the leadership chooses from the three levels of the Targets Bank,” he said.

The Spokesman affirmed the Armed Forces’ full readiness to implement the next stage of “great pain”, if the leadership were to issue instructions to do so.

“The military installations of the occupation and aggression countries within Yemeni lands, territorial waters, and islands are legitimate targets for our forces,” Brigadier General Sare’e said.

At the conference, Sare’e said that the year 2020 would be “a year for air defence”, and of development of military industries to enhance the strategic stockpile of the Armed Forces, most importantly strategic deterrence weapons.

For the fifth consecutive year, the aggression coalition continue to target various regions and provinces of the country, committing many massacres and destroying roads, service centers, civilian homes and properties.

The Spokesman revealed that during 2019, the invaders waged more than 6,534 air raids on 19 provinces, 50% of them (about 3,615) on Saada province alone, followed by Hajjah province that was exposed to over 1,427 raids and more than 424 raids on Sana’a province. The rest of raids were distributed over the capital Sana’a, Dhalea, Ma’rib, Amran, Hodeidah, Dhamar, Taiz, Bayda, Ibb, Lahj, Rayma, Aden, Abyan, Shabwah and Mahweet provinces.

“Our forces successfully responded to more than 1,226 military operations of the aggression coalition and its mercenaries,” Sare’e said.

He noted that the number of military operations carried out by Yemeni army and Popular Committees forces in 2019 reached 1,686 operations along the theatre of combat operations, most notably the operation of liberating areas in Dhalea province, called Operation Nasr Min Allah, or Victory From God.

The Spokesman indicated that the year 2019 witnessed the announcement of various military industries, including ballistic missile systems that entered service for the first time and achieved great successes.

“The year 2019 witnessed the addition of new military formations to our Armed Forces, as well as combat units with thousands of recruits and volunteers,” he said.

The Armed Forces succeeded in developing drone weapons during the year 2019, which strengthened its presence on the battlefield by implementing dozens of qualitative offensive operations that targeted the enemy military installations inside and outside Yemen.

Brigadier General Sare’e explained that the attack ability of the drone weapons has increased by 400% compared to last year.

He pointed out that the drones operations during 2019 reached 2,426 operations, including 2,087 reconnaissance operations.

The spokesman said that that 2019 was “the year of the winged missiles, that became an important part of the Yemeni missile arsenal and one of the most important weapons of strategic deterrence for the armed forces.”

“The total missile force operations during 2019 reached 110,” he added. He indicated that the map of the missile force’s targets in the same year included military centers, troop concentrations and installations of the enemy inside and outside the country.

The year 2019 witnessed the completion of an important foundational stage in terms of building the air defence forces and activating the defense systems.

In this regard, the army spokesman indicated that the air defence operations during 2019 led to the downing of 69 aircraft belonging to the aggression forces, including seven combat aircraft, nine reconnaissance planes and 53 spy planes.

In 2019, the army’s snipers units carried out 16,643 operations, killing 228 Saudi soldiers, 142 Sudanese mercenaries and 16,050 local mercenaries, including 66 field commanders, as well as 221 vehicles and two reconnaissance planes.

The army’s anti-armour units carried out 1,180 operations, which targeted 192 military vehicles carrying personnel and military equipment, 138 armoured vehicles, 40 bulldozers, 40 tanks, 26 cars, 155 heavy and medium machine guns, 95 fortifications and 494 gatherings of commanders, individuals and vehicles.

The military engineering unit carried out 2,752 operations, of which 1,803 targeted enemy gatherings and fortifications, and 769 targeted enemy vehicles, including armoured cars and tanks.

Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e concluded the press conference by saying that “There will be no safety and stability for the coalition countries, unless the aggression stops and the siege is lifted.”