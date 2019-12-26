Mohammed Abdulsalam, head of the national negotiating delegation, had warned of “serious consequences” over a Saudi-led coalition attack on the popular market of Al-Raqw in the border district of Monabbih in Saada province, in which 17 civilians killed and dozens wounded.

“The Saudi regime has committed a heinous crime against innocent people in al-Raqw market in Monabbih border district,” Mohammed Abdulsalam stated on Wednesday.

The shelling killed 17 civilians and injured 21 others, most of them African immigrants, added to the 23 deaths and 57 injuries were reported by the coalition’s attack on the same market in November

Mohammed Abdulsalam added: “The crime of bombing al-Raqw market confirms that the aggression forces are continuing to be bloody, ignoring the serious consequences,” he said, referring to a Yemeni military response.

The United Nations held the Saudi-led aggression responsible for two attacks on November 20th and November 27th, on a camp for African migrants in the same location.

It condemned the coalition’s repeated attacks on civilians and the violation of international humanitarian law.

“The price of this war has become unbearable,” Lise Grande, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, said.

“Any indiscriminate attack on civilians is an unjustified violation of international humanitarian law.”

In 2017, the Saudi-led coalition of war forces bombed boats carrying displaced people from the Horn of Africa off the coast of Yemen, leaving at least 45 people dead and wounded, according to international media at the time.