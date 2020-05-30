Yemen’s Ministry of Health spokesman dr. Yousef Al-Hadhri revealed details about the medical solutions submitted by the World Health Organisation for Yemen to examine samples of suspected cases of Covid-19 infections.

“Coronavirus tests were conducted on animal samples with solutions provided by the United Nations to Yemen, and showed positive results, which raised the suspicion of the authorities,” Dr. Al-Hadhri said during an interview with Al Masirah TV on Friday night.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health added that “the treatment given by international organisations has not risen to the level of needed to face the crisis faced by the health sector in Yemen.”

Dr. Al-Hadhri continued: “The international organisations are working on describing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Yemen in order to earn money, and they are not carrying out their responsibilities on the ground.”

The United Nations issued a humanitarian appeal on Thursday to the international community, calling on them to donate supportto the efforts to save Yemen in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and relief efforts for the poor and the displaced.