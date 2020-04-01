The World Health Organisation has declared a heightened state of alert and emergency in Yemen, in anticipation of a possible first confirmed case of the emergence of the emerging corona virus.

سلامة العاملين في مجال الإغاثة أمر بالغ الأهمية أثناء قيامهم بعملهم في حماية الآخرين من الأمراض ومن ضمنها فيروس #كورونا.

هنا فريق من العاملين يستعد لتوزيع مساعدات طارئة على مئات الأشخاص في مواقع الحجر الصحي ضمن الإجراءات الاحترازية ضد كورونا#كوفيد_19#اليمن_لا_يحتمل_الانتظار pic.twitter.com/aD6upIBtBz — OCHA Yemen (@OCHAYemen) March 30, 2020

This comes just a day after the coalition sent out masks and sterilizers believed to be contaminated with the corona virus.

The WHO said in a message that Yemen is still, until now, free from the virus that has struck most of the world.

Yemen currently has no cases of #COVID19, and @WHO is scaling up preparedness and response efforts in coordination with health authorities in the #Yemen, in the event a case is confirmed Read more on situation reports here 👉https://t.co/p79jD7zLqL pic.twitter.com/Pg57gI9WdT — WHO Yemen (@WHOYemen) March 31, 2020

The statements of the international organisation reflect fears that the recent raids intensified by the coalition on Sana’a and other areas in Yemen, in addition to dropping contaminated aircraft, may be to spread the pandemic.