The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reiterated that Yemen remains free of the new corona virus so far.

“Yemen is the only country in the Middle East region that has not recorded any cases as of Monday morning,” said Altaf Musani, WHO Representative in Yemen, during a briefing on the pandemic.

“Central laboratories in Sana’a and Aden are working well and tests are being carried out on suspicious cases on a daily basis,” he said, adding that no cases have been reported so far.

The WHO is working closely with health authorities in Yemen to equip hospital intensive care units and health workers to provide them with knowledge on how to deal with the corona virus.