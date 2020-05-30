The US Secret Service closed the White House building on Friday evening, as protests over the death of George Floyd arrived in Washington, D.C.

According to USA Today, a White House spokesman said “protests over the death of American George Floyd have reached Washington, D.C., leading to a lockdown at the White House.”

The doors of the White House press rooms, including offices for journalists, were also closed, while Secret Service officers prevented anyone from approaching the White House building.

The Secret Service often shuts down the White House because of sophisticated security threats, such as parcels or bags left nearby. But the building is rarely closed due to protests.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump revealed that he had spoken to the family of African-American civilian George Floyd, who was murdered by Minnesota police officers.

“I talked to his family, they’re great people,” Trump said during a White House meeting with the heads of a number of US companies Friday night.

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of Derek Chauvin, the security officer who reportedly murdered George Floyd by choking him to death.

Minneapolis City District Attorney Mike Freeman charged former police officer Derek Chauvin with murder

Floyd died after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by an officer’s knee until dying of asphyxiation, sparking demonstrations against police brutality and racial discrimination in many cities across the United States.