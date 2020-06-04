The Yemen Media Union (YMU) has on Wednesday announced the death of journalist Ahmed Mohammed al-Hubaishi.

The Union indicated in a statement that that “the deceased al-Hubaishi was one of the most prominent journalists amd patriotic politicians, known for his free and courageous positions in facing the Saudi-led aggression coalition and exposing it plots that target the Yemeni people.”

The statement affirmed that al-Hubaishi has “enriched the Yemeni press library with many publications, articles, press interviews, TV and radio programs, in addition to his active contributions in the fields of journalism and policy at the local and international levels.”

The YMU expressed its deep condolences and sorrow to the family of the deceased and the Yemeni journalists in general.