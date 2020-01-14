A Danish soldier has given interesting first-hand details about Iran’s retaliatory attack on the US-led air base in western Iraq last week.

Private John was one of the soldiers at the Ain al-Assad base when it was hit by Iranian missiles. The Danish soldier told TV 2 in reference to the attack that “it’s impossible to describe.”

According to the soldier, who was present in the hideout, the attack was carried out by nine rockets.

“The bunker was shaken when the missiles struck. The soldiers in the bunker were in pain because they could not do anything. When the shelling was over, they climbed to the ground to see large pits that could accommodate cargo cars.”

John, who spoke to the Danish television representative in Kuwait, the country to which he and his colleagues were transferred, said “they faced a situation they were not prepared for.”

On Wednesday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for the attack on the US Ain al-Assad base in Iraq. It was in response to the terrorist operation of the US that resulted in the martyrdom of Qassem Soleimani and his companions.