US newspaper Washington Post has on Friday reported that what is happening in Yemen is offset by a media blackout in most foreign newspapers, including US media.

In February, 19 children were among at least 31 civilians killed in Saudi-and-Emirati-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen. There is a virtual media blackout on Yemen, and at the same time that the United States is giving a blank check of military support to the Saudi- and Emirati-led coalition’s brutal war, the newspaper reported.

Yemen is one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world. Twenty-two million people are in need of humanitarian assistance because of the war.

There are an estimated 1.2 million cases of cholera — the largest outbreak in modern history — and 8 million children lack regular access to safe water.

“Despite this, the United States provides military information, weapons and strategy to the Saudi- and Emirati-led coalition, which is responsible for the bulk of the suffering. This is unacceptable,” the Washington Post wrote.

“US policies in Yemen have only prolonged the conflict. The United States should use its diplomatic tools to build peace, not incite war. I call on our government to take action: Stop enabling the Saudi- and Emirati-led coalition, support negotiations for peace and use US resources to help the Yemeni people,” the article concluded.