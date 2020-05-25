A group of activists in the Bir Hotram neighborhood in the capital Sana’a, has on the first day of Eid al-Fitr launched a desinfection campaign in several streets and neighborhoods, as part of general measures to confront Covid-19.

The voluntary work, in which dozens of young people have contributed, reportedly aids in the fight against all epidemics as well as strengthening social ties and social solidarity.

The volunteers were positioned at all the entrances, receiving and greeting visitors as well as spraying their hands with antiseptic material.

The activists called on all people in the capital Sana’a and the provinces alike, to take the initiative to provide sanitation materials to young volunteers, in order to work to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus strand.