HAJJAH -The military media unit of the Yemeni army on Monday released video footage showing the Yemeni forces firing anti-tank missiles on four military vehicles belonging to mercenaries loyal to Saudi-led coalition in Hajjah province, northern of Yemen.

The video showed the army forces destroying three military vehicles in Hiran front, while the fourth one was destroyed in the eastern part of Nar mountain, using Korent rockets.

The video showed the moment when the kornet rockets hit the military vehicles.