The military media unit of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees has on Wednesday released a video footage showing the army forces launching an offensive on sites of the Saudi-led coalition in Najran region.

The video showed the army forces attacking the coalition’s sites, liberating Bir al-Salami in Al-Atafien, located in the Ajasher desert.

Video footage shows the progress of Yemeni Army units while they were storming the sites of the mercenaries of aggression and chasing dozens of Saudi mercenaries as they flee.

The Yemeni army and the Popular Committees seized several medium and light weapons along with ammunition, in addition to mechanical equipment.