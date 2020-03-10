Activists have released video footage showing a group of Yemeni children in starving condition to death due to the blockade imposed on Yemen by Saudi-led coalition forces.

This is the humanitarian disaster caused by the Saudi aggression and their unjust siege of 27 million Yemenis

The video shows the children being severely malnourished.

Some activists said that “Yemeni children have become a pile of skin and bones, surrounded by death from all sides as a result of malnutrition and lack of medical supplies caused by the blockade imposed by the coalition of US-Saudi aggression on Yemen.”