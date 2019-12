ASIR- The military media unit of the Yemeni army has on Monday released video footage showing army forces carrying out an air-artillery joint attack targeting gatherings of the Saudi-led coalition’s mercenaries in Asir region.

The video showed the moment when artillery attack hit the mercenaries’ location in Majazah front.

Yemeni air and missile forces have a highly successful record of joint strikes with artillery units against the Saudi-led invaders.