Omani, Gulf and Yemeni activists have circulated video footage showing the moment the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said refused to shake hands with UAE crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

The video was widely circulated, because it showed the honourable position of the Sultan of Oman with the infamous Crown Prince Abu Dhabi, who is widely known as the “Devil of the Arabs”.

Sultan Al-Said’s move was seen as a new response by the sultan of Oman, whose refusal to shake hands with the conspirators whose criminal hands are stained with the blood of the sons of the Arab and Islamic nations, done in the service of their masters in the White House.

Others described Sultan Al Said’s behavior as a reflection of bin Zayed’s mishandling after his dirty works wreaked havoc in Arab countries in general.

It is worth mentioning that Oman arrested two Emirati spy cells since 2011, and is heavily opposed to Saudi and Emirati warmongering in Yemen and the wider Middle East. Oman has often played a neutral role in the region, and maintains close relations with Iran.