The military media unit of the Yemeni army has on Teusady released video footage showing the army and Popular Committees repelling an attack carried by Saudi-led coalition troops in Bayda province.

The video showed the Yemeni army forces thwarting the coalition attack on army’s locations in Central Security hill in Ghaniya district.

According to the military media, Yemeni artillery forces pounded gatherings of the coalition in the same area.