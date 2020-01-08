News agency RT has released video footage showing the moment Iranian missiles targeted the Ain al-Assad air base in Iraq’s Anbar province.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard fired a series of surface-to-surface missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US forces in retaliation for the assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said the attacks “targeted at least two military bases” at Ain al-Assad and Erbil bases, with Press TV news agency reporting that at least 80 US troops have been killed.