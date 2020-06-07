A foreign doctor working at Harib General Hospital in Ma’rib province has passed away, with reports stating that he was infected with Covid-19.

According to activists, a doctor from Uzbekistan, who worked as an orthopedic surgeon at Harib General Hospital, was found dead outside his residence in the same city.

The activists posted a picture of the doctor’s body as it was laying outside his residence, without showing any symptoms of assault on him.

The sources surmised that the doctor had died of the coronavirus, and witnesses said they saw the doctor pound himself on the chest continuously shortly before dying.

The coronavirus has widely spread in the occupied city of Ma’rib, with local sources confirming virus outbreaks in the Jubah area.