Hackers claiming to be Iranians have on Sunday morning claimed responsibility for the hacking of an official US government website.

The website of the Federal Depository Library Program (FDLP) showed a picture of US President Donald Trump being hit in the face by an Iranian fist.

BREAKING: The US government's Federal Depository Library Program website has been hacked by an Iranian group. pic.twitter.com/uKbG9f3oVn — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 5, 2020

In a message posted on the same website, the hackers wrote, “The site is hacked by hackers of the Iran Cyber Security Group,” adding, “This is only a small fraction of Iran’s online capabilities.”

It has not been confirmed who was behind the cyberattack and whether government data was compromised, as there has been no immediate comment from the US government, nor is there any indication that it was an official cyber attack sanctioned by Iran.

The attack comes just hours after US officials warned of possible cyberattacks in response to the killing of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike.

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump said Washington had identified 52 Iranian targets that would be bombed if Tehran targeted any US assets in response to Soleimani’s assassination.