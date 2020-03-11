The warship USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, along with its group of accompanying warships, has entered the Red Sea through the Suez Canal, the US Naval Military Institute said Tuesday.

According to some data, the Eisenhower carrier and its group will replace the group of ships led by the aircraft carrier Harry Truman, which was carrying out its missions in the Middle East.

Earlier this month, the US Navy reported that Eisenhower conducted joint exercises with the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, during which they trained their aircraft to carry out mutual take-offs and landings to and from the ships.

The Eisenhower group, along with the aircraft carrier, includes the San Jacinto and Villa Galvin missile carriers, the Truxton, James Williams and Stout, as well as a submarine loaded with missiles.

The flotilla carries 48 F/A-18E Super Hornet bombers on board, electronic warfare and early warning aircraft, transport aircraft, anti-submarine and rescue aircraft.

Political and media sources have confirmed that the US is seeking to create pretexts and justifications for its increased military presence in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden have witnessed the near-permanent presence of US fleets over the past decades, at a time when successive US administrations have been seeking, through means of intimidation, to obtain privileges for military presence on Yemeni territory.