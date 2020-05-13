Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Wednesday that Tehran will respond strongly to any military adventure of US President Donald Trump against the country.

The Iranian ambassador commented on President Donald Trump’s veto in a congressional resolution preventing him from using military force against Iran.

“Trump’s veto measures may have two objectives, first, that this issue be part of partisan differences in the United States and he tries to win the next election. The second possibility is that the US is likely determined to engage in a military conflict with Iran.”

Kazem Jalali expressed the hope that “Trump’s action will not dictate the second goal, because Iran’s response to any US military adventure will be harsh.”

Last Thursday, the US Senate failed to overcome President Donald Trump’s veto over a resolution limiting the president’s authority to conduct military operations against Iran, the results of the vote showed.

At least 67 members were supposed to vote to overrule the veto, but only 49 were recorded, with 44 voting against.

Democrat Tim Kaine’s proposed regulation would have required President Trump to “stop all hostilities against Iran” within 30 days.

Under the resolution, the President would not be able to launch any military action without Congress declaring a state of war or adopting special legislation allowing military action.