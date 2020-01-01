US President Donald Trump has said that he does not want or expect a war with Iran, despite claiming earlier that Tehran would “pay a heavy price for the events in front of the US embassy in Baghdad.”

Asked about the possibility of escalating tensions into a war with Iran, Trump told reporters on Tuesday evening: “Do I want (war)? No. I want peace and I love peace. Iran must want peace more than anyone else. So, I don’t see that happening.”

Tehran denounced the insolence of the United States in blaming the Islamic Republic of Iran for the protests in Iraq, and called on the US to reconsider its policies in the region.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement that” the insolence of the US officials amounts to attributing the Iraqi people’s demonstrations against their atrocities, to Iran,” adding the accusation was especially terrible considering the long history of US-led violations of Iraq’s sovereignty.

Mousavi said the Americans are “ignoring the freedom of Iraqis,” warning Washington against any ill-considered reaction and miscalculation.