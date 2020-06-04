One US officer was killed and another wounded in Brooklyn, US police in New York reported.

The police did not give further details whether the attack was linked to ongoing protests in the city or not, according to Reuters.

Police said the officers were injured near Flatbush Street and Brooklyn church. They were taken to Kings County Hospital.

The incident comes against the backdrop of mass protests and riots in New York, which erupted following the killing of George Floyd by US police forces.

Reports state that some revolutionaries have started to fight back against police and National Guard forces, after the security units have injured and killed dozens of protesters over the past week.