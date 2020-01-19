A report published on Thursday by the US-based organisation ACLED highlighted the situation in southern Yemen, and provided an geographical analysis on the provinces of Shabwah, Hadhramaut, Mahrah and Socotra, as well as the rest of the southern provinces.

The organisation said that the aim of the analysis is to “reveal the various patterns of political violence in southern Yemen, and the various actors in it, amid the context of the growing fragmentation of the country, which has been exacerbated by the current conflict.”

The report considers that the establishment of forces affiliated with Saudi Arabia in the provinces of Socotra and Mahra has been less successful thane expected, despite initial reports on the formation of so-called “Socotra Elite Forces” that are loyal to Saudi Arabia.

The report indicates that the efforts of these forces to create positions and gain popularity are not entirely successful, and their goals are not very clear.

ACLED said it has recorded a rise in protests calling for the removal of the governor of Socotra who was appointed by Hadi’s government since the middle of last year, coinciding with the arrival of the Socotra Elite to the island, possibly indicating increased Saudi pressure to get rid of the ruler that was directly appointed by Hadi.

In Mahrah, the organisation said it has not verified the initial reports about the formation of a Mahra Elite military force, which some reports state has been founded in February 2019.

ACLED affirmed that all activities led by the Saudi-led coalition in the province of Mahrah face strong popular opposition.

“For example, the former undersecretary of Mahra province, Sheikh Ali Salim al-Harizi, has announced the creation of the Southern National Salvation Council last October, which opposes the Saudi presence as a foreign occupation of Yemen.”

More than two years ago, Saudi Arabia deployed forces in nearly 20 camps and locations along Mahra province, which is far from the actual conflict.

These forces practiced the most brutal violations of human rights and Yemeni sovereignty, which caused the people of Mahra and its tribes to go out in marches and sit-ins calling for an end to the unjustified Saudi presence in the province.