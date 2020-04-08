A US officer, along with two Kurdish fighters, was killed on Monday in an ambush in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor, Al-Mayadeen news agency reported.

Al-Mayadeen said that the US vehicles were moving from the US base in al-Jabsa fields in al-Shaddadi city of al-Hasakah countryside, toward the al-Omar oil field run by US forces in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, before being ambushed in the village of Al-Wasaa.

The sources that an ambush, carried out by an unknown group, targeted vehicles of the US military vehicles and fighters of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the village of Sur.

The slain US officer was transported to the Shaddadi base, which is run by the US forces, in the southern countryside of the northeastern province of Hasakah, according SANA, providing no further details.

The US forces and Kurdish-led fighters control areas in Deir Ezzor Hasakah, after dislodging Daesh militants in battles in 2018.

It is believed that Daesh sleeper cells are still be active in the region that is being illegally occupied by US forces.

Parallel with the attack, an unidentified armed group believed to be an Daesh operative carried out an attack on a Qasd checkpoint in the village of Al-Muweleh in the southern countryside of Hasakah. So far, there is no information on the extent of casualties on both sides.