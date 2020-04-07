The international coalition mission in Iraq has decided to withdraw from the Abu Ghraib military base, west of Baghdad and hand over the site to Iraqi forces in the coming hours, according to news agency RT.

As such, the Abu Ghraib Base will be the sixth Iraqi military post from which the US-led international coalition forces have recently withdrawn.

Iraqi forces officially took over a military base on the border with Syria after the withdrawal of international coalition forces recently.

The international coalition forces also announced in March that they had withdrawn their troops from the Al-Qayyarah air base south of Mosul and handed it over to Iraqi forces.

The Abu Ghraib military base is located near the infamous Abu Ghraib prison, which gained international notoriety as a torture camp used by US military and CIA forces. The prison itself was closed in 2014.