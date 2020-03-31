The US occupation forces and so-called “international coalition” in Iraq have on Monday reported that Patriot air defence missiles had been deployed at the Ain al-Assad air base in Anbar.

According to al-Mayadeen website, the US military has begun installing a Patriot missile system with its wing at the Ain al-Assad base in Anbar, and there are expectations that the Patriot systems will arrive in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

“Another battery has arrived at the Harir base, and two other batteries are still in Kuwait waiting to be transferred to Iraq,” Russia Today news agency quoted news outlet Rudaw as saying.

“Senior Iraqi officials indicated during a meeting with US Central Command commander General Kenneth Mackenzie in February, that Washington could give Baghdad political cover by reducing its numbers in Iraq and replacement of then by deployment of defensive missiles,” informed officials he said.

The US-led international coalition has withdrawn its troops from several bases in recent weeks.

On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi warned the US that “it is dangerous to carry out any act without the approval of the Iraqi government”.

The US occupation of Iraq has been meeting with increasing opposition by the Iraqi people, especially since the US carried out a terrorist attack killing popular political and military officials Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassim Soleimani in January.