The US embassy in the Israeli Occupation Entity has on Tuesday evening warned its nationals in Israel of possible escalation against them, following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of his so-called Middle East peace plan, known as the “Deal of the Century.”

The US embassy also warned on its official website that the security situation could deteriorate, calling on US citizens to avoid going to Palestinian protest sites.

On Tuesday evening, the US president delivered a speech to announce the proposed “peace plan” between Palestinians and Israelis, known as the “Deal of the Century” in the presence of Israeli entity Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In late 2017, the Deal of the Century, which includes a peace plan from the US point of view, was announced, but the deal’s terms were kept secret until it was announced yesterday. Now that it has been published, it turns out that the so-called deal entails total colonization and annexation of most of Palestine into the Zionist entity.

Over the past two years, Trump has taken a series of pro-Israel resolutions, most notably recognizing al-Quds as Israel’s capital, canceling US financial support to UNRWA, and recognising the Zionist annexation of Syrian land in Golan.