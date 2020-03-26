Several rockets have reportedly called near the US Embassy in Iraq, in the Green Zone of Baghdad, Iraqi media reported on Thursday.

Security sources told Baghdad Today news outlet that three rockets landed inside the Green Zone, with no damage or casualties reported.

According to Baghdad Today, sirens were heard inside the US embassy, after rocket attacks on the Green Zone.

Afaq Iraqi TV reported that a large explosion was heard in the vicinity of the US embassy in Baghdad.

Al-Ghad al-Arabi’s Twitter account posted a video that allegedly showed the the Green Zone after the explosion.

On 17 March, three rockets already fell in the zone, two in al-Jadriya, and a third in the Tigris River, according to Iraqi officials.

The US occupation of Iraq is widely hated by the general population, especially after the US carried out a terrorist attack murdering Resistance leaders Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad.