A US drone strike has on Saturday targeted a senior al-Qaeda leader who was fighting in the ranks of Saudi-led coalition forces in Abyan province, southern Yemen.

Local sources in the province told Yemen Press Agency that the US aircrafts targeted al-Qaeda leading member Saad al-Atiqi al-Awlaqi in al-Aqaba area, between Laudsr district in Abyan and Mokiras district in Bayda province, while he was participating in fighting against the Yemeni army and Popular Committees.

This raid comes three days after the American planes bombed members of al-Qaeda in the city of Shoqra, Abyan province, who were fighting in the ranks of the Islah militias.

The US attacks further show the complicated situation in occupied Yemen, where al-Qaeda terrorists fight on the side of US-backed Saudi-led forces while at the same time being attacked by US airstrikes from time to time.