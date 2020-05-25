Member of the Supreme Political Council Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi had stated that Washington’s call to preserve the Safer floating petroleum storage station is a “misleading operation” and that US President Donald Trump “has vetoed the stopping of the killing in Yemen.”

اكبر عملية تضليلية

في عالم #السياسة اليوم دعوة #الخارجية_الأمريكية للحفاظ على #صافر حفاظا على #الاسماك #اليمنية

بينما #ترامب اصدر قرار الفيتو ضد إيقاف قتل الانسان اليمني

وآخر مجزرة ارتكبت ب #السلاح_الأمريكي اليوم في مران — محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) May 24, 2020

“The biggest misleading operation in the world of politics today, is the call by the US State Department to preserve the Safer tanker in order to protect Yemeni fish, [which was done at the same time] while Trump issued a veto against ending the killings of the Yemeni humans,” al-Houthi wrote in a post published Sunday evening.

He pointed out that the latest massacre committed by the coalition of aggression, which took place on Sunday in the Maran region of Sa’adah and killed 3 and injuring 3 others, was carried out with a US-made weapon.

“The countries of the US-Saudi-British-Emirati aggression and their allies, are crying over the possibility of an oil spill from the Safer tanker that may kill marine life, while they are killing people in Yemen,” he said in another tweet.

دول العدوان الأمريكي البريطاني السعودي الإماراتي وحلفائه يتباكون على احتمال تسرب نفط من صافر يقتل الاحياء البحريةبينما هم يقتلون الاحياء البشريةاليمنية

"ان صح التعبير"

لذلك

ومن يزعم زورا حرصه على الاحياءالبحرية فلينفذ ما تم عرضه بشأن صافر في رؤية الحل الشامل فالحل الحقيقي فيها — محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) May 24, 2020

“Whoever falsely claims his concern for marine life, let him implement what was presented about Safer in seeing a comprehensive solution. This is the real solution for that.”

The coalition of aggression is refusing the entry of the technical team entrusted with maintenance work to the vessel, according to reports by the United Nations. This threatens an imminent environmental disaster that may reach the Mediterranean and the Arabian Sea.

The Safer vessel, once Yemen’s main oil export facility, is a floating storage and offloading vessel moored about 50 kilometres north-west of Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah, the entry point for most of the country’s humanitarian aid and imports. It contains more than 147 million barrels of crude oil and has had no maintenance for nearly five years, allowing explosive gases to build up in its storage tanks.

The Safer found itself with its large crew in a state of siege since March 2015, which caused the suspension of its activity. The Saudi-led invaders have prevented the supply of necessary fuel and tools for its operation.