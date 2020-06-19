Leader of the Revolution Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, has stated on Thursday that al-Sarkha (The Scream), which is the title of the official slogan of the Ansarullah movement, has become the title of an awareness and enlightenment project to counter American and Israeli aggression.

“The chant of freedom made by Sayyid Hussein on the last Thursday of Shawwal in 1422 AH, four months after the events of September 11, created a practical shift away from irresponsibility and towards state of dealing with matters in a responsible and Qur’anic spirit,” Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech aired by Al-Masirah Channel on the occasion of the annual anniversary of the launch of al-Sarkha.

Sayyid confirmed that “The Qur’anic project and Al-Sarkha [were started] in the face of the arrogant powers, (the US, Israel and their allies),” adding that “the slogan as a position and project addressed threats and dangers to our Islamic nation from within.

Abdul-Malik said that the United States moved certain currents and parties to oppose the project at that time , adding that “our priority should be to address the American and Israeli threat.”

The Sayyid pointed out that the annoyance of enemies with the slogan was expressed by the American ambassador at the time, and prompted the authority to take hostile positions against Ansarullah, and stressed that the facts from the launch of the Slogan today prove the importance of the position in the face of the American and Israeli danger.

Sayyid al-Houthi explained that the American intervention in the various countries of our Islamic world is hostile and negative that creates crises and exploits problems.

“The US’s targeting of our nation happens in economic, military and security levels. (…) what happened in Afghanistan and Iraq was not a passing movement but was in the path of targeting the whole [Islamic] nation, which proves the correctness of reading of events.”

He went on to say that the loyalists of America and Israel have become more and more exposed, and today they are showing up in their relationship with Israel more than ever before,

Who would have expected the Saudi, Emirati and” other regimes to show their relationship with Israel to the point where the Palestinian resistance would be classified as terrorism?” the Leader asked. “Who would have imagined that the Palestinian would be a prisoner of the Saudi regime because of his hostility to Israel?”

“In the coming days there will be a day when the American and Israeli and their agents will move militarily jointly and apparently. In secret, they already do so,” the Sayyid said.

Sayyid al-Houthi attacked those who spoke with affection and love about the Jews and Zionists of the Saudi regime.

“They are idiots. They do not realize that no matter how much they express their loyalty, they will only be met with exploitation, ridicule and contempt.”

Moreover, he stated that those who provided justifications for the relationship and alliance with the Israelis would become more and more exposed and would reach the stage of remorse, referring to Saudis and Emiratis.

The Leader stressed that a position independent of American hegemony has shown its effectiveness among the nation.

“The American influence in the country has shrunk when the Qur’anic project reached Sana’a and other provinces. Did not the American ambassador and marines escape from Sana’a?” he asked.

“We are not afraid of the Americans, and we were hoping that the Saudi regime, the UAE and the traitors would leave America to come down to the field of confrontation” he said.

Regarding the US and Israeli destructive role in Lebanon, Sayyid al-Houthi said this role is manifested in its economic targeting after they failed militarily and politically to target Hezbollah, stressing that the enemies will fail in the economic conspiracy against the Lebanese people.

He added that those loyal to the US in Lebanon are the ones who stand in the way of adopting the right economic policies to alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese people.

“When we make the American and Israeli threat a priority, we will be in the right direction in all our practical processes, and those who have ignored the American and Israeli threat serve it directly or indirectly,” Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi concluded.

“We are on a path that has been rewarded with victory, and we have a lot of awareness and responsibility in all tracks,” he added.

“We have no political affiliation with any party. What unites us with the free people of the nation is out one and common destiny, and we continue to confront the aggression by relying on God. I urge all the people of the country to intensify their efforts at all levels.”