The US Department of Defence has confirmed on Thursday that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a series of US airstrikes that had hit several targets, including several senior members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Mohsen Rezaee, a senior military officer within the IRGC ranks said in a statement that Iran will respond to the death of Soleimani. Rezaee. the former IRGC chief, succinctly vowed “revenge” against the US.

Several missiles exploded near the Baghdad International Airport on Thursday night, in a serious violation of Iraq’s sovereignty. The incident reportedly left at least seven people deqd, including Major General Soleimani and five members of the PMF.

The US airstrike followed Tuesday’s storming of the US embassy in Baghdad protesters who were said to be outraged by an earlier strike that killed several members of political organisation Kata’ib Hezbollah.