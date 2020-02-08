A medical flight planned to take off from Sanaa International Airport in order to transport dozens of the Yemeni patients for treatment abroad, was canceled on Friday for unknown reasons.

Sana’a airport’s Director Khaled al-Shayef affirmed that the canceled flight was expected to depart Sana’a airport today, carrying 23 patients and 25 companions.

Al-Shayef confirmed in a statement that the airport is ready to send and receive flights.

“The airport received patients in the early morning and all travel procedures were taken and facilities were provided to them and they waited in the departure hall for 8 hours before receiving the cancellation notice,” he said.

“The flight from Addis Ababa was supposed to arrive in Sana’a and go from there to the Jordanian capital, Amman, but it was postponed,” said Bahjat Khoury, WHO representative in Yemen.

“We are working to save patients and make it easier for them to travel abroad for treatment,” he added. However, the UN official did not disclose the reasons for the “postponement” of the flight, despite the fact that the precious time lost may cost lives.

In a press statement, the WHO official confirmed “the technical and professional readiness of Sana’a International Airport to receive flights in accordance with international procedures, and to provide the airport management with the necessary facilities, including the taking of patient travel procedures.”

The cancelled flight is the second since the launch of the medical airlifts last Monday, and is part of a campaign to bring medical assistance to 32,000 Yemeni patients in urgent need of treatment outside Yemen as soon as possible.