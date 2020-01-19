The Saudi-led coalition aggression forces have continued to attack areas in Hodeidah province, western Yemen, in a new violation of the ceasefire agreement, a security official said on Sunday.

According to the official, Saudi-led mercenaries fired 18 mortar shells, along with a barrage of machine-gun bullets towards 50th Street in the city.

Moreover, the aggression forces targeted al-Jabaliya area with 6 mortars, leaving damages to citizens’ properties.

Furthermore, they used heavy machine-guns to attack al-Sha’ab city and Sanaa Street, and artillery shells to bomb Hays district.

Meanwhile, the aggression spy aircrafts have continued to fly over al-Mandhar area in south of the city.