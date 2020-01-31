Local residents in the southern port city of Aden have reported a violent explosion on Thursday.

According to the residents, the blast was heard across wide areas of Khor Maksar district.

They added that the explosion that rocked the neighbourhoods of Khor Maksar with the early morning hours was followed by shooting.

Residents confirmed that the site of the explosion was located near the Abyan coast line and the Al-Khair Mosque.

So far, there has been no accurate information available on the cause or result of this explosion, and no comments were issued by the security authorities.