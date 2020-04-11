The United States on Thursday attempted to justify its military occupation several ports in southern and eastern Yemen as part of “preventing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard from occupying it and smuggling weapons through it.”

In its justification, the United States said that the IRGC was “lurking in Yemeni ports”, without offering any evidence for these claims.

The US Treasury also offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the dismantling of what it described as “arms smuggling networks in Yemeni ports,” again without any proof of its existance or mention of the massive arms deliveries to the Saudi-led invaders.

The US offer comes hours after the US and British forces carried out landing on the coasts of the southern and eastern provinces extending from Ras al-Arah in Lahj to the port of Al-Shhir in Arman, Shabwah province, and Shhir in Hadhramaut province. These landings constitute a violation of Yemen’s territorial integrity and as such a de facto invasion of the country.

A landing operation was carried out at the naval pier in Ras Al Arah in Lahj province, while British forces carried out a landing operation in Al-Alam and Al-Arish in Aden province.

US forces are also overseeing the training and management of Hadi’s Coast Guard, if which personnel have been transferred to Washington.