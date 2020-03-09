A new batch of United States Marine Corps soldiers arrived on Saturday on Socotra Island after installing the Patriot missile systems, according to local sources.

The sources affirmed that the UAE occupation forces received and transferred a large group of US soldiers to the headquarters prepared by the UAE forces on the island.

The US had sent military experts to equip observation points to deploy radars and air defence points on the island overlooking Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, aimed to establish an illegal US military base on the island in the future.

The American forces had arrived and started installing a Patriot missile system protecting the Saudi and Emirati forces in the island in December.

According to the sources, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed on December 21, 2019, the Saudi-backed exiled Hadi’s government to agree to the UAE request to “rent” the entire island for a period of about 95 years.