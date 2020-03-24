UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appealed on Monday for a global ceasefire to protect civilians in conflict zones during the corona virus pandemic.

He warned that if the fighting goes on, we might have an “absolutely devastating spreading of the epidemic”.

“The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war. That is why today, I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world”, Gutteres said, without mentioning any country by name.

“It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives. Silence the guns; stop the artillery; end the airstrikes”, Guterres said, adding that it was crucial for opening corridors to deliver life-saving aid.

The UN is expected to unveil on Wednesday the creation of a fund dedicated to the international fight against the virus. The organisation also said it was working to mitigate the impact of the virus spreading to refugee camps.

“End the sickness of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world. It starts by stopping the fighting everywhere. Now.”, Guterres warned.