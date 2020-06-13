Chairman of the Comprehensive National Reconciliation and Political Solution Team, Yusuf al-Fishi, has accused the United Nations of “waging a psychological war against the Yemeni people who have been abused and besieged for more than five years.”

“The United Nations is engaged in an inhuman professional war consisting of media statements,” he said in a statement on Friday, adding that the UN monitors the internal situation of the Yemeni people in depth, but instead of stopping the siege and aggression, it declared the collapse of the health system and only issues warnings in its media.

He noted that the United Nations is covering the issue of the detention of food, medicine and oil derivatives vessels near the port of Hodeidah, by releasing a ship before each briefing at the Security Council sessions and praising Saudi Arabia’s facilitation of supplies in its briefing.

“Does the United Nations think that the Yemeni people will just wait and starve until the next briefing?” al-Fishi asked.

“Instead of blaming the United States and Saudi Arabia for the collapse of Yemen’s health system, the United Nations hints to them that they can continue their blockade and attacks on Yemen.”

He called on the United Nations to play an active role in supporting national reconciliation in Yemen.

“Supporting efforts of reconciliation should be a part of the tasks and activities of the United Nations, in order to contribute in preventing conflicts. It is the responsibility of the international community as well,” he added

He reiterated his readiness to cooperate with the United Nations to achieve a comprehensive national reconciliation that meets the aspirations of the Yemeni people for achieving security and stability, as well as improving economic and living conditions.