A cargo plane belonging to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has arrived at Sana’a International Airport, carrying 17 tons of preventive supplies to combat Covid-19.

The cargo plane obtained all air navigation services in place in international airports, according to the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

A specialised medical team in the airport carried out the work of spraying and disinfecting the aircraft as part of precautionary safety measures.