The Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, has welcomed the release of six Saudi prisoners of war on Wednesday by the National Salvation Government authorities known in the western media as “Houthis”.

Griffiths welcomes the release of six Saudi detainees by Ansarullah, the UN Envoy’s office wrote on Twitter.

يرحب المبعوث الخاص إلى #اليمن، مارتن غريفيث، بإطلاق سراح ٦ محتجزين سعوديين من قبل أنصار الله. وقال غريفيث: "أحث جميع الأطراف على استمرار الزخم نحو بناء الثقة لحين عودة كل المحتجزين لذويهم، وأشكر اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر على تسهيل عودة المحتجزين المطلق سراحهم إلى وطنهم." pic.twitter.com/4w4JLagmkn — UN Special Envoy for Yemen (@OSE_Yemen) January 1, 2020

“I urge the parties to continue the momentum of confidence-building until all detainees are reunited with their loved ones, ” he said.

” I thank Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Yemen for facilitating the repatriation of the released,” he added.

On Wednesday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced that it had returned six Saudi prisoners of war to the kingdom from Yemen, where they were being held by the Ansarullah.

The handover was carried out under the order of the leadership and we are waiting for similar steps from the Saudi-led aggression to release our prisoners, the Chairman of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, Abdul Qader al-Mortada said.

“The six men arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday and the ICRC facilitated the operation,” a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition forces said in a statement.