The United Nations Secretary-General’s envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths and his deputy Moeen Shrim arrived in Sana’a International Airport on Sunday for the second visit in a week.

According to sources close to the UN envoy, during his visit to Sana’a, Griffiths will discuss with leaders of Ansarullah and officials in the National Salvation government) to reduce tensions and to avoid the potential for military escalation, following escalating clashes in Jawf and Marib provinces in northeastern Yemen.

On Wednesday, the Yemeni army and popular committees took full control of The Nihm district, east of Sana’a, and areas in Jawf and Marib provinces.

Fierce fighting has been raging for nearly two weeks between forces of Yemeni army and coalition-backed forces on several fronts, most notably in Jawf province.