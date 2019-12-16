The United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, has arrived in Sana’a International Airport on Monday.

This is the second visit he made to Yemen in less than a month.

The visit came in the framework of his efforts to save the Stockholm agreement, that was signed by the Yemeni parties to the conflict in December last Year.

Griffiths will discuss during his visit to Sana’a, with the leaders of the Ansarullah movement the implementation of the Stockholm agreement, ceasefire in the Yemeni western port city of Hodeida and prisoner swap.