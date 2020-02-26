The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has approved a resolution extending sanctions against the Republic of Yemen, despite criticisms by Russia and China that the document fails to meet their concerns.

Thirteen countries supported the extension, and two, including Russia, abstained.

“Not all of our concerns were taken into account,” Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya commented.

The approved document recalls the need to comply with the arms embargo on Yemen.

A lot of criticism was voiced regarding the claims the UN document made accusing Ansarullah and the National Salvation Government of receiving weapons from abroad. No such claims have ever been backed up by evidence, not has foreign weaponry ever been found in the hand of Yemeni soldiers.

In addition, the resolution provides for the extension until March 28, 2021 of the work of experts monitoring the implementation of sanctions.