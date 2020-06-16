Top member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi has condemned the UN’s decision to remove Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates from the blacklist of children’s rights violators.

“The removal of Saudi Arabia from the annual UN report on child right violations in conflicts coincides with a new massacre committed by Saudi Arabia and America in Saada governorate, which resulted in the death of 13, including children and women,” al-Houthi said.

The UN’s decision “confirms the anarchy of the United Nations and its disregard for humanitarian standards,” he added.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took the Saudi-led coalition off a global list of parties whose actions have harmed children in conflict, a move that drew wide condemnations and criticisms on Monday from human rights groups.

According to France24, Human Rights Watch has denounced Guterres for dropping the coalition from the “list of shame,” saying he was “ignoring the UN’s own evidence of continued grave violations against children.”

The Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict said that “by absolving the Saudi- and Emirati-led coalition of any responsibility for killing and maiming children in Yemen, the UN Secretary-General has left children vulnerable to further attacks.”