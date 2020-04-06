The head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, Abdul Qadir al-Mortadha, announced an update on the Amman prisoner exchange agreement.

“After the deadlock in the implementation of the agreement, the United Nations has proposed to implement the agreement in two phases,” al-Mortadha said in a statement on Monday.

He explained that the first phase will see 1,030 prisoners freed from both sides, while the second phase involves the exchange of the remaining 390 prisoners from both sides.

He confirmed the National Salvation Government’s approval of the proposal, and informed the United Nations of this, adding: “Now we are waiting for the response of the other side.”

On February 16, the Head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs announced the signing of a major prisoner exchange agreement with the Saudi-led coalition backed government in Amman, Jordan, under the auspices of the United Nations, which includes the liberation of 1,420 prisoners of war from both sides.