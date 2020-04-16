Leading figure in the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi has revealed the arrival of the UN Envoy to Yemen’s response to the comprehensive solution document submitted by Sana’a in order to stop the war on Yemen.

“We have received a response from the international envoy regarding the comprehensive solution document, and we are working to study it,” al-Houthi said.

He stressed that “stopping the aggression, lifting the siege and taking humanitarian and economic measures is the priority of the people, and the gateway to a real peace.”

Al-Houthi pointed out that what was presented in the comprehensive solution document does “not carry any special conditions, but reflects the aspirations of the Yemeni people towards a just peace.”