UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths has said in his briefing to the Security Council on Thursday that “there is an opportunity for peace in Yemen.”

Griffiths called for the necessity of ending the war according to political solutions, especially as the country is going through very difficult conditions in light of the ongoing military escalation.

He indicated to the great damage that the corona pandemic may cause if it truly were to spread into Yemen, which would deepen the suffering of Yemenis. Griffiths affirmed that confronting the virus requires all efforts inside the country, “which will constitute a second battle beside the actual war.”

“This is the time to stop the fighting and end the escalation,” he stressed.

The UN envoy continued: “We will make additional efforts to stop the war and turn to confronting the corona virus, which threatens the lives of millions in the world, while realizing that if the virus spread in Yemen it will deplete its capabilities.”

Griffiths concluded his briefing by saying “the daily negotiations with the Yemeni parties on the proposed texts presented to the United Nations are proceeding positively, and we are seeking to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire.”