United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths has claimed that the Yemeni warring parties have made “significant progress” toward agreement on a nationwide ceasefire, according to Press TV.

“We have seen significant progress on these negotiations, in particular with respect to the national, nationwide ceasefire,” Griffiths told the 15-member Security Council on Thursday.

“However, the ceasefire is part of the broader package that needs to be agreed in full. And differences remain on some of the humanitarian and economic measures in that package,” he added.

Griffiths said those humanitarian and economic measures were also needed to combat the corona virus, “which is spreading at an unknown rate, given very low levels of testing.”

He also stressed his annoyance at the attempt of the Southern Transitional Council to control what he described as government institutions, calling for their retreat and a return to the Riyadh Agreement.